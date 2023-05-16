Leeds striker admits his dream is to play for his old club again

Leeds United striker Wilfried Gnonto has openly admitted that he’d love to play for his former club Inter Milan again some day.

The 19-year-old spent eight years in Inter’s academy earlier in his career, and never managed to break into their first-team, moving to Zurich instead.

Gnonto then found his way to Elland Road last summer and has looked an exciting prospect, despite it being a frustrating campaign for the club overall.

It seems Gnonto would now relish the chance to play for Inter again in the future, which could be a worry for Leeds.

“Like every kid, I have a favourite team. When I was growing up it was stronger than now, now I follow Inter and the Italians with pleasure,” the Italy international said.

“But yes, I think in the end it was and is a dream I keep inside and I don’t know if I will be able to realise it. To have reached this level is already incredible.

“By committing myself I can do something more and maybe one day play at Inter or at that level. [The] San Siro was beautiful.

“A few years before I was there in the stands and then I played there. I grew up in Italy, I had been at Inter since I was eight, it had never crossed my mind.

“At a certain point, I had to think about what was right for me. Going to Switzerland was not the obvious choice, but the right one at the time.”