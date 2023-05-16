Exclusive: Liverpool feel positive following talks over signing Premier League star

Liverpool are feeling positive following their initial transfer talks over Alexis Mac Allister on the player side, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Argentina international is one of Liverpool’s top targets for this summer, with Jacobs insisting the Reds are not, in fact, one of the clubs in the running to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Jurgen Klopp would undoubtedly do well to bring in one or two midfielders in the next transfer window, but it seems that the likes of Brighton star Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount are more likely options than Ugarte.

The talented Uruguayan has impressed with Sporting, however, and it seems there are three Premier League clubs pursuing him at the moment, but Jacobs says Liverpool are not one of those three.

Instead, it seems LFC feel positive after early talks with Mac Allister, so fans will undoubtedly hope the 24-year-old can end up at Anfield before long.

“There is a lot of talk about Manuel Ugarte moving this summer after some eye-catching performances this season. The first thing to stay is Ruben Amorim wants to keep the Uruguayan midfielder. But Sporting are prepared to negotiate, so a summer move (even against the manager’s wishes) is very possible. And Ugarte has a release clause of £52m,” Jacobs explained.

“Jorge Chiljane, one of Ugarte’s representatives, did fuel Liverpool links, whilst adding there are other interested parties. And as Fabrizio Romano reports, three Premier League clubs are considering Ugarte with Jorge Mendes handling his future this summer. But my understanding is Liverpool are not one of those clubs. They have not advanced anything and the chances of Ugarte ending up at Anfield are being firmly downplayed by multiple sources close to the club.

“Liverpool plan to strengthen in midfield and are instead looking at Alexis Mac Allister, and my sources tell me they feel positive after approaching the player side. As previously reported in this column, there is also a belief that Mason Mount is a possibility, with a number of clubs monitoring his situation.”

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool and they could miss out on a place in the top four, so replacing ageing and declining midfield players like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara makes sense as a priority.