Manchester United January loan signing Wout Weghorst is of interest to Besiktas J.K. this summer.

Football Insider report that his parent club Burnley do not see Weghorst in their plans going forward as they prepare for life in the Premier League next season.

The same outlet has also claimed recently the Red Devils will not look to sign the Dutch forward on a permanent basis in the coming transfer window.

In January, the Dutch international put pen to paper on a half-season loan with Erik ten Hag’s side.

It’s been a poor campaign for the 30-year-old, who only has one league goal to his name with Man United. That’s from a total of 15 Premier League matches.

Weghorst was on loan with Besiktas earlier this season before he made the switch to Old Trafford. His stint in Turkey was much more successful, bagging eight goals and four assists from 16 Super Lig appearances.

A move could benefit both parties, the striker finds a new destination with Man United and Burnley seemingly not interested in having him. On Besiktas’ side, they get a player who’s proven to be an effective asset for them earlier this season.