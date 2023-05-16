Man United not currently in race for striker transfer and Ten Hag is “fuming”

Manchester United are reportedly not in the race for the potential signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the moment.

The Red Devils have an interest in Osimhen, just as they have an interest in other big-name strikers such as Dusan Vlahovic, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund, but Erik ten Hag is said to be fuming at the lack of planning in place ahead of this summer, according to Mark Goldbridge.

Watch below as the United Stand vlogger provides an update on what he’s apparently heard from reliable Man Utd sources, with the club not currently in the running to sign Osimhen, whereas two other European clubs are…

“As of #mufc, Man United only retain interest…” ? With Man United apparently not currently in the race for Victor Osimhen, @markgoldbridge says this is another example of how the ownership situation is slowing things down. Is he a realistic option? ? pic.twitter.com/Ey8sDlBkPm — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 16, 2023

This is certainly a worry for United, and fans won’t be too pleased to hear that Ten Hag is frustrated with how things are being run right now.

The club ownership is clearly an issue, and once that’s resolved it will perhaps become a little clearer what MUFC can do in the transfer market.

By then, however, it remains to be seen who will still be available as other big clubs will surely swoop for Osimhen and other elite talents on the market this summer.