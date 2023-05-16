Man United star pens emotional social media farewell to the club after six years at Old Trafford

It’s been a successful season so far for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag winning the first title he could, the Carabao Cup, and taking the team into the FA Cup final against neighbours Man City.

Still in the Champions League positions with just a couple of weeks until the end of the season, the Dutchman can be rightly proud of how things have gone throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

For all of the relative success, however, there will always be a handful of players unable to share in that positive upturn, and that’s certainly the case for one United youngster.

Though he’s been with the club for six years, per transfermarkt, Ethan Galbraith has never made a dent in the first-team and was recently loaned out to Salford City.

Now it appears that the time has come for the youngster to make his name elsewhere.

In an emotional statement released on his social media channels, Galbraith noted that his time at Man United had come to an end, though he was excited for the challenges to come.

Whilst it’s clearly sad for the player that he hasn’t made his name at Old Trafford, Galbraith has at least had the experience of being around the place and knows what it’s like to be at a club as storied as Man United.

That will surely stand him in good stead for whatever hurdles and challenges he has to overcome next, and it will be interesting to see how many takers there are for his services.