“He has to go” – Rio Ferdinand advises Manchester United star to seal transfer away this summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made it clear he thinks Harry Maguire needs to leave the club this summer in order to keep his place in the England squad.

Maguire has completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season, with new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag clearly not making the England international a key part of his first-team plans.

Ferdinand believes it’s now time for Maguire to move on in order to resurrect his career, with his fellow pundits on Vibe with Five naming the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham as potential destinations for him.

Maguire looked a star player during his time at Leicester City, but he’s never quite got going at United, and it surely makes sense for all parties for him to move on this summer.

The 30-year-old could still have a few good years left in him in the Premier League, but not at a club of this size.

Maguire has had a fine career with England, though, so Ferdinand is surely right to say that he needs to move now if he wants to keep his promising international career alive.