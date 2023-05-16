Manchester United reportedly have Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae on their list of transfer targets for the summer, though nothing is advanced just yet.

The South Korea international has had an outstanding season in Serie A, helping Napoli win the title while establishing himself as one of the top players in Europe’s big five leagues in his position.

Man Utd would certainly do well to swoop for Kim this summer, with more depth needed in the Red Devils’ defence after Harry Maguire’s fall down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

See below as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on United’s interest in Kim, while he also tweeted yesterday that another defender, Axel Tuanzebe, could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer…

Kim Min-Jae, on Manchester United list since December — but nothing is agreed or decided at this stage. ??? #MUFC The release clause will only be valid in July, Man United are interested while Napoli are still offering Kim a new deal. https://t.co/i1ZItznfmE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

It’s over between Manchester United and Axel Tuanzebe. The English CB will leave the club as free agent at the end of the season, decision made. ? #MUFC After Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City loans, Tuanzebe is now looking for new chapter. pic.twitter.com/QzSyXwDrg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

Many United fans will likely have forgotten about Tuanzebe after so many spells out on loan, but it’ll be important to bolster the club’s defensive options this summer if he is one of a number of players in that position who could leave.

Kim would be ideal for MUFC, but it remains to be seen if he can be lured away from this successful Napoli team, especially if Ten Hag’s side end up missing out on a place in the top four.