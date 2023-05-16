Man Utd have Serie A star on list of transfer targets as Red Devils player’s United career is “over”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United reportedly have Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae on their list of transfer targets for the summer, though nothing is advanced just yet.

The South Korea international has had an outstanding season in Serie A, helping Napoli win the title while establishing himself as one of the top players in Europe’s big five leagues in his position.

Man Utd would certainly do well to swoop for Kim this summer, with more depth needed in the Red Devils’ defence after Harry Maguire’s fall down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

See below as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on United’s interest in Kim, while he also tweeted yesterday that another defender, Axel Tuanzebe, could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal board back Arteta to sign £170m duo in record-breaking transfer window
Video: Mohamed Salah’s incredible miss in Liverpool’s win over Leicester
Arsenal ready to spend big on England international as talks set to begin

Many United fans will likely have forgotten about Tuanzebe after so many spells out on loan, but it’ll be important to bolster the club’s defensive options this summer if he is one of a number of players in that position who could leave.

Kim would be ideal for MUFC, but it remains to be seen if he can be lured away from this successful Napoli team, especially if Ten Hag’s side end up missing out on a place in the top four.

More Stories Axel Tuanzebe Fabrizio Romano Kim Min-jae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.