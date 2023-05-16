Manchester City are said to be keen on offering Ilkay Gundogan a new deal as a reward for his performances over the past couple of seasons.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo, who say the Cityzens are thinking of “doubling” the offer they presented him with earlier in the season.

The City captain has been on fire in the last couple of league games, scoring four and assisting one, his contributions hugely important as Pep Guardiola’s side took their place at the top of the table a couple of weeks ago.

The German’s contract at the Etihad is due to run out next month and Barcelona are said to be lurking, but City remain intent on tying down the 32-year old to an extension, with his showings this season proving just how pivotal he is to his side.

Fellow Spanish outlet Sport, who are based in Barcelona, claimed back in April that the Catalans are convinced that Gundogan is the man they want to bring in this summer, so City will hope that their new contract offer will be enough to tempt him into staying at least for a couple more seasons, which will leave Barca looking elsewhere for a new midfielder.