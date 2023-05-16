Newcastle ace’s girlfriend urges him to leave the club in the summer

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius faces an uncertain future this summer, but his girlfriend seems pretty clear about what she wants him to do.

The German shot-stopper is being linked with clubs in Serie A, and she admits she’d be much more comfortable being with him in cities like Milan or other places in Italy than in Newcastle.

“Would I like (Karius to be) closer? Selfishly yes,” his partner Leotta told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But, at the same time, I wish him the best for his career.

“I don’t deny that it would be nice to see him play near me. Perhaps around Milan, or in Lombardy or in Liguria. In short, we can move throughout Northern Italy, but also to the centre or the south.

“It would be much more comfortable than in Newcastle.”

Karius is just a backup player at St James’ Park, so he would surely consider moving on in the coming months for a new challenge.