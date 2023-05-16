Opinion: Jordi Cruyff ‘s Barcelona departure throws another spanner in the works for Catalan club’s revival

Having just won their first La Liga title in a few years you’d expect everything to be rosy in the Barcelona garden, but the announcement that sporting director, Jordi Cruyff, will also be leaving the club this summer has left a bit of a sour taste.

His departure comes hot on the heels of Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, and leaves Joan Laporta’s board looking threadbare at a time when he needs people in place the most.

It also hints at all not being well behind the scenes at Camp Nou.

They’re not the first high-profile departures since Laporta succeeded Josep Maria Bartomeu as club president back in 2021, and it’s worth pondering on whether this entire process has become something of an ego trip for Laporta.

Why else would these diligent professionals just walk away when the club are back on the up again, and almost certainly on the verge of something special in the next couple of years – particularly if Lionel Messi is lured back to the club.

Alemany is off to Aston Villa which, with respect, isn’t quite the same as working for Barcelona, with Cruyff as yet not giving details on his future plans.

It all adds up to more potential upheaval for the club over the summer, which isn’t going to help them in the short or long term.