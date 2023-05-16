Pep Guardiola confirms key Man City star will miss Real Madrid clash

Man City and Real Madrid will go head-to-head on Wednesday night at the Etihad for a place in the Champions League final and the Premier League club will be without a key player.

The tie is level at 1-1 heading into the second leg and speaking at his press conference today, Pep Guardiola told reporters who will be available for Wednesday night. The City boss confirmed it is just Nathan Ake that will be missing, therefore, he will basically have everyone to choose from.

“Expect Nathan, everyone is fit,” Guardiola said via the Evening Standard.

This is a blow for City but overall, it is good news for the Premier League club as they have all their key players fit.

Ake has been a key player for Man City this year having made the left side of the defence his own throughout the season. The Dutch star pushed Cancelo out of the team and has impressed Guardiola massively throughout the campaign.

Manuel Akanji filled in for Ake during the first leg and also at Everton at the weekend. The former Borussia Dortmund star is more than capable to play the role and should show that again on Wednesday night with a Champions League final on the line.