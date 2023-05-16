Real Madrid looking to steal another world-class Bundesliga talent from under Man City’s noses

Real Madrid look to have successfully beaten Man City to the signing of Jude Bellingham heading into the summer window but the La Liga giants are looking to repeat that feat again in the race for another world-class Bundesliga talent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are currently preparing the official bid for Bellingham after personal terms were agreed two weeks ago.

Man City were one of the teams also interested in the England international, along with Liverpool, and it looks like Los Blancos want to beat the Manchester club to another Bundesliga star this summer.

This time Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is the target and according to Sky Sports, the Spanish club are looking to build their team with the long-term in mind and have identified the 22-year-old as the perfect candidate to become their first-choice left-back.

Davies has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2025 and the report states that the German champions will be reluctant to let him leave, let alone depart cheaply.

Both clubs are in need of a left-back as Camavinga has been occupying the role in Madrid, while Ake has taken it up in Manchester. Both are not naturals in the position and therefore, it needs to be addressed this summer.

It is hard to see Davies leaving Bayern ahead of next season but if there are two clubs that can make it happen, it is the two giants in this race.