Sam Allardyce wants Leeds player with only three starts to play every minute until end of season

Sam Allardyce has chosen midfielder Adam Forshaw as one of his most trusted players between now and the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim Big Sam is prepared to rely on Forshaw and wants him to play every minute between now and the end of the season as Leeds United look to cling onto their Premier League status.

Forshaw has started just three Premier League games this season but since Allardyce took over, the Englishman has featured a lot more.

And set to play a key role until the end of the campaign, the 31-year-old midfielder is believed to be one player who is likely to start both of the Whites’ remaining league games.

Leeds United currently sit in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone on 31 points, and with two massive games to come against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, the Yorkshire-based club will need to put in top performances in both if they’re to stand any chance of surviving.