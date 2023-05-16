Talksport host Andy Goldstein says he cannot see Chelsea signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window due to Chelsea and Tottenham’s rivalry.

As Kane nears the final year of his contract this summer, decisions will need to be made by the England captain about his future with regard to whether he pushes for a move or extends his contract further.

With Mauricio Pochettino nearing his announcement as Chelsea’s new manager, the suggestions of a possible reunion with Kane across London are understandable but on Talksport yesterday, Goldstein was adamant that he can’t see the 29-year old wearing blue next season.

“There’s no way, Harry Kane, knowing how much he loves Spurs, would go to Chelsea. It will not happen. I’d be stunned.

“I can’t in a million years see Kane joining Chelsea. If you can choose any club, why would you upset Spurs fans?”

There was a chance that Kane would be at Manchester City this season, with the reigning league champions making a £100million bid for him last June, but Daniel Levy and Spurs held firm to reject the offer.

With City now possessing Erling Haaland as their main number nine, it really only leaves Chelsea and Manchester United as the two most likely destinations for the Spurs talisman, who will no doubt be thinking of eclipsing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record of 260, with the England captain’s 27 goals this season putting his 52 strikes away from making that record his own.