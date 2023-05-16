“There’s something wrong with him” – Former Man United star savages Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial would be the first to admit that it hasn’t been the greatest season for him at Man United.

The Frenchman has played 24 times in all competitions per WhoScored, but 11 of those have been substitute appearances. Furthermore, not one of those appearances have lasted the full 90 minutes.

With Marcus Rashford likely to be out injured for most, if not all of the remainder of the 2022/23 season, Martial may find that he gets a bit more action that he has been used to in the current campaign, however, his importance to Erik ten Hag and the team doesn’t appear to be vital, so a move away might be best for all parties.

In any event, former Man United star, Paul Parker, has savaged the striker because of his appearance in the recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It had nothing to do with how he played in the game but one particular thing really got on the ex-right-back’s nerves.

“Did I see it right? Is he wearing gloves? I wouldn’t say England is the hottest country in the world, but it’s May. If you go out on the street with gloves, everyone would think you were crazy,” he said to Soccernews.

“I think there’s something wrong with him. His performance is right on par with the game you’d expect from someone wearing gloves in May. It does not make any sense.”

It was an interesting observation given the time of year, and perhaps hints at a habit the player has which is odd to say the least.

If he can grab some important goals between now and the end of the season, however, no one is likely to care whether he’s wearing gloves, leggings or anything else to keep him warm.