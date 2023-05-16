Pundit Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana following their Champions League semi-final victory against rivals AC Milan.

Onana kept a clean sheet as Inter won 1-0 at the San Siro, making the aggregate score 3-0 to Simone Inzaghi’s side over the two legs.

Speaking to BT Sport after the clash, Ferdinand gave his assessment of the 27-year-old’s performance for Inter tonight.

He stated, “He’s [Onana] top class, takes the ball under pressure, doesn’t panic. Brings the other team onto him and creates space around that and he plays over the press as well or through the press. I think he was fabulous tonight in doing that. And he’s somebody that they’re [Inter] going to have to have a big performance out of someone like him if you’re gonna win [the Champions League].”

This season hasn’t been the only time the Cameroon stopper has impressed for the Serie A outfit in the 2022/23 campaign. So far he’s picked up eight clean sheets from 22 league matches.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked recently with Onana according to 90Min.com. Inter are looking to raise some cash this summer and could potentially sanction a deal this summer.

Regardless of his fate, he could prove to be a key component for the Italian club in the final. Both Manchester City and Real Madrid will be stiff opposition, but a stellar performance from the keeper could help them pull off the upset.