Feyenoord’s Eredivisie title-winning manager Arne Slot is among the numerous candidates being considered for the Tottenham job, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The north Londoners recently parted company with Antonio Conte after a difficult season, and they’ll need to get their next appointment right as things have mostly gone downhill since they sacked Mauricio Pochettino a few years ago.

Still, Jacobs has made it clear that Spurs did not seriously consider bringing Pochettino back this summer, with Slot among the leading candidates to take the job, while former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could be one outsider to watch as well.

Unsurprisingly, impressive Premier League coaches Roberto de Zerbi and Thomas Frank are also on Tottenham’s list, as well as Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

Jacobs adds that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running, and that the club’s search for a new manager looks likely to be complicated by their need to also bring in a new sporting director.

“Spurs are still looking for a new manager and it’s been time-consuming for Daniel Levy to find the right candidate. Spurs know just how important their next hire is, especially if they are to try and keep Harry Kane at the club beyond this summer,” Jacobs said.

“Fabio Paratici was supposed to lead the process but his football ban, and subsequent lost appeal, means he’s no longer at the club. That has added an extra complication.”

He added: “The original brief from Spurs was to get a young, long-term and dynamic hire. That’s why there was so much hype about Julian Nagelsmann, although Spurs never advanced anything with the ex-Bayern boss. They also considered Vincent Kompany, but he has now signed a contract extension with Burnley.

“My sense is Spurs may suddenly want a little more experience and, as importantly, a name who has a clear sense of identity. Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is one candidate who ticks a lot of boxes. The 44-year-old is attack-minded and is very much inspired by Pep Guardiola. If selected, the Spurs squad will be in for a brutal pre-season. Slot places a huge emphasis on building up stamina.

“Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso, Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim are four other names under consideration. I wouldn’t be surprised if De Zerbi stays at Brighton for at least another year. That’s the plan for now and Spurs know this.

“I would also still keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers, who might not be a popular choice given where he left Leicester, but he’s another manager who is the right kind of fit.

“Rodgers is extremely keen on the role but it’s up to Spurs now. His time at Liverpool means he’s well used to challenging for the Champions League, and he was only just denied top four finishes in back-to-back seasons on the final day with Leicester, actually losing crucial games to Spurs on the penultimate (2019/20) and final (2020/21) weekend of each campaign.”