(Video) AC Milan handed major boost ahead of UCL semi-final second-leg

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan have been handed a major boost ahead of Tuesday night’s important Champions League semi-final second leg against bitter-rivals Inter Milan.

Last week’s reverse fixture saw Inter record a two-nil aggregate victory, and although the Nerazzurri will rightfully be the huge favourites to reach this season’s final, AC Milan will certainly be expecting to put in a better performance this time out.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer boost for Liverpool & Arsenal following key development at Chelsea
Opinion: How Chelsea could look under Mauricio Pochettino next season
(Video) Real Madrid draw up incredible three-man summer shortlist

And hopes of securing a second-leg victory have been boosted after Sky Sports News’ Italian correspondent confirmed winger Rafael Leao, who missed last week’s tie through injury, is back and will start for the red half of Milan later tonight.

Tonight’s tie, which will take place at the San Siro Stadium, is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sports.

More Stories Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.