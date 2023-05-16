(Video) AC Milan handed major boost ahead of UCL semi-final second-leg

AC Milan have been handed a major boost ahead of Tuesday night’s important Champions League semi-final second leg against bitter-rivals Inter Milan.

Last week’s reverse fixture saw Inter record a two-nil aggregate victory, and although the Nerazzurri will rightfully be the huge favourites to reach this season’s final, AC Milan will certainly be expecting to put in a better performance this time out.

And hopes of securing a second-leg victory have been boosted after Sky Sports News’ Italian correspondent confirmed winger Rafael Leao, who missed last week’s tie through injury, is back and will start for the red half of Milan later tonight.

