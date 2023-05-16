Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 13th goal for Al Nassr in 2-0 win

Al Nassr were 2-0 winners over Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night to keep their title hopes alive with Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet.

It looks like a tough ask for the Riyadh club to win the league in Saudi Arabia as they trail Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al Ittihad by five points with just three games to go but they have kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot and the superstar’s 13th league goal of the season can be seen below.