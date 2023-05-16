Video: Inter on the verge of Champions League final as Lautaro Martinez fires them ahead against Milan

AC Milan
The San Siro erupted deep into the second half of the second half of the Champions League second-leg semi-final between Internazionale and Milan, after Lautaro Martinez fires the neroazzuri ahead.

That goal meant that Inter lead 3-0 on aggregate, and virtually handed them a ticket to the final against either Man City or Real Madrid, who play on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku’s strength held off a couple of Milan players and he managed to get the ball to his team-mate who made no mistake at the near post.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

