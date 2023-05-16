Video: Inter on the verge of Champions League final as Lautaro Martinez fires them ahead against Milan

The San Siro erupted deep into the second half of the second half of the Champions League second-leg semi-final between Internazionale and Milan, after Lautaro Martinez fires the neroazzuri ahead.

That goal meant that Inter lead 3-0 on aggregate, and virtually handed them a ticket to the final against either Man City or Real Madrid, who play on Wednesday.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 13th goal for Al Nassr in 2-0 win Journalist dismisses recent Man United links with French superstar Arsenal interested in out-of-favour Real Madrid star available for bargain fee

Romelu Lukaku’s strength held off a couple of Milan players and he managed to get the ball to his team-mate who made no mistake at the near post.

The San Siro erupts!! ? Lautaro Martinez finds the breakthrough goal to surely seal a #UCL final spot for Inter!! ? pic.twitter.com/BcBdMoiGIc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2023

LuLa with the dagger. ? pic.twitter.com/TmPruCiYI1 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo