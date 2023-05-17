Roma defender Roger Ibanez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Aston Villa have been monitoring the defender for several months and they are expected to make a move this summer.

Apparently the Brazilian is valued at €35-40 million and it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery is prepared to break the bank for him.

It is no secret that Aston Villa will have to sign a quality defender this summer. Although the West Midlands club have improved significantly under the new manager, they can be vulnerable at the back. Emery must look to bring in an upgrade, particularly on Tyrone Mings.

Ibanez has proven his quality in Italian football and he could be a key player for Aston Villa as well. The 24-year-old certainly has the ability to justify the reported asking price in the coming months.

Roma are going through financial limitations and they will need to raise some funds through sales. They are unlikely to prevent the player from leaving if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

The 24-year-old will also be excited to test himself in the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Aston Villa could prove to be hard to turn down.

The West Midlands club are currently pushing for European qualification and if they manage to finish the season strongly, they could prove to be an attractive destination for most players.