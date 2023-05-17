Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi at the end of the season.

According to a report from Mohamed Toubache, the 24-year-old could be on his way back to the Premier League and Tottenham are looking to get a deal done.

The North London club will face competition from Aston Villa as well. Unai Emery is reportedly looking for a reunion with his former player at Villa Park. The two worked together at Arsenal.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth in the central midfield and Guendouzi could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Frenchman has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and he could be keen on a return to England.

The 24-year-old was a key player for Marseille after joining the club, but he has found it difficult to play regularly in recent months.

He needs a move away from the French club in order to get his career back on track and Spurs could provide him with a platform.

Tottenham have not been able to rotate players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur this season because of the lack of depth in the squad. Guedouzi knows the Premier League well and he could prove to be a wise addition.

The Frenchman is still only 24 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Given his stature at Marseille, he could be signed for a reasonable price as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham submit a formal offer for the midfielder in the coming weeks.