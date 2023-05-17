RB Leipzig’s central defender Mohamed Simakan is wanted by Manchester United ahead of the summer window with the Red Devils anticipating outgoings.

This is according to Fichajes, who report that United are after Simakan with them set to lose a few defenders this season.

Along with the confirmed exits of Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, the uncertainty of Harry Maguire’s future and Raphael Varane’s injury record are another couple of reasons why Simakan is being targeted by the Old Trafford club.

Simakan has 35 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig this season, playing both at centre-back and right-back for the Germans, who have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Valued at €28million by Transfermarkt, that value may be far from the price Leipzig demand should there be considerable interest in the Frenchman this summer, with his contract at the club not running out until 2027, so it will be interesting to see if United are willing to fork out for Simakan if their search for central defensive depth becomes one of desperation.