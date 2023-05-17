Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 26-year-old Belgian international is high on the list for the Gunners and they are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.

The report adds that Newcastle United and Manchester United are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder as well.

Tielemans has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he will be looking to join a big club this summer. Arsenal have been one of the best teams in the league this season and they are currently pushing Manchester City for the league title. They have returned to the UEFA Champions League as well and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Mikel Arteta needs to add a controller to his midfield and Tielemans would be a superb acquisition on a free transfer.

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave the club in the summer and the Gunners will need a new partner for Thomas Partey.

Tielemans is an excellent passer and he will add control and composure in the middle of the park. He can also chip in with long-range goals from time to time.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he could be a key contributor for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The report from Calciomercato claims that clubs from Italy are keeping tabs on the Belgian as well but they will not be able to compete with English clubs in terms of finances.