Arsenal confident of beating Manchester United to £92million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly confident of sealing a club-record £92million transfer move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England international is emerging as a top target for the Gunners ahead of next season, and it seems he also has interest from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph.

Still, the report states that Arsenal are confident of winning the race for Rice’s signature in a package worth around £92m, though West Ham will insist on having a large chunk of that paid up front.

This would be some statement by Arsenal if they could pull it off, though one imagines Man Utd will surely also try to do something here as they could do with bringing in a top young player as an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred.

Arsenal pushed Man City close in this season’s title race, even if they ultimately now look highly likely to miss out on the trophy, whereas United were some way behind and may not even finish in the top four.

It’s surely vital for the Red Devils to bring in a world class midfielder like Rice, or they’ll be behind Arsenal and City again next season.