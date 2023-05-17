Arsenal injury news: Key player to miss final two games of the season in major blow

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with the news that Gabriel Martinelli will miss the final two games of the season.

The Brazilian forward has been superb for the Gunners this term, but hobbled off after a heavy challenge from Moises Caicedo in the defeat to Brighton at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

According to The Athletic, this now means Martinelli’s season is over, with the ankle problem likely to keep him out for a few weeks, though he should be able to return before the start of next season.

This is definitely a worry for Arsenal, however, even if they don’t have a huge amount to play for in their final fixtures, with the title race now almost certainly over, while there’s also no danger of the teams below them catching up and overtaking them in second place.

Martinelli has had his injury problems in the past and Arsenal would ideally want to avoid anything disrupting his summer off as he prepares for next season, where he should again be a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have Leandro Trossard as a very capable backup option out wide, but they certainly won’t want to play too much of next season without Martinelli.