Arsenal will allow Auston Trusty to leave the club this summer are said to be willing to accept an offer from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners want to offload Trusty and Rangers have identified him as a transfer target.

The American defender has just concluded a loan spell in the Championship with Birmingham City after he joined them last summer. He played 44 league games, scored four goals and picked up two assists.

He was named the Blues’ men’s player of the season by the supporters and was “honoured” to receive the award from the Birmingham faithful.

Rangers currently only have one centre-back under the age of 27-years-old. Perhaps Gers boss Michael Beale is looking to add a fresh injection of youth to his back line.

At only 24-years-of-age himself, Trusty would certainly fit that profile. Interestingly, the club have signed three American players in the last three years.

His impressive campaign in the Champions suggests he would be able to match the standards of the Scottish Premiership and it would be a great opportunity to take if Arsenal is keen on letting him go in the coming months.