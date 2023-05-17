Arsenal eye another transfer raid on Man City but have Plan B target in mind as well

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer but could also look again at Ivan Fresneda if their Premier League title rivals aren’t keen on doing business with them again.

City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer, and it almost backfired as the Gunners ended up being more serious title contenders than many expected.

According to the Telegraph, the north London giants now have an interest in signing Cancelo this summer, though they’re aware that City may not be so keen to let another player join them this time.

The Portugal international’s future at City looks in some doubt, however, after he lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s side and left for a loan move to Bayern Munich in January.

It’s not immediately obvious if Cancelo would get back into this MCFC side, so he may push to move again for next season.

It will be interesting to see if other interest emerges, but the Telegraph suggest that Bayern won’t be keeping the player, as he’s expected to make his way back to the Etihad Stadium once his loan spell comes to an end.

Fresneda could be a fine alternative for Arsenal to consider as he’s shown himself to be a real prospect with Real Valladolid in recent times.