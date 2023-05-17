Arsenal plan contract talks with another in-form star as Saka & Ramsdale expected to sign

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold contract talks with star player and club captain Martin Odegaard at the end of this season.

The Norway international has been one of the players of the season in the Premier League, taking his game to another level for Arsenal with a hugely impressive 15 goals and 7 assists from midfield.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal now plan to try tying Odegaard down to a new deal as they look to hold talks with a number of the players who were key in their title challenge this season.

The report notes that Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale look set to renew, while the north London giants also want to sort out William Saliba’s contract.

The Gunners would certainly do well to ensure there’s no risk of losing a talent like Odegaard, with the 24-year-old still having his best years ahead of him and looking like someone who could easily shine for any number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal will have the benefit of being back in the Champions League next season, which should help persuade Odegaard and others to stay at the club, but they’ll also need a good transfer window and to challenge for major honours again next term.