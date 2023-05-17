Arsenal eyeing Bundesliga duo ahead of busy transfer window, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing two Bundesliga-based defenders ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, with the transfer news expert explaining that the Gunners are planning talks over strengthening their midfield with Declan Rice, but also adding that Edmond Tapsoba and Mohamed Simakan are also on the club’s radar.

Mikel Arteta already has quality defensive players like Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Ben White, while January signing Jakub Kiwior has also shown plenty of promise.

However, there’s no escaping the fact that Arsenal’s defence let them down in some crucial moments this season, with their home record particularly poor.

Tapsoba has impressed with Bayer Leverkusen, while Simakan is also showing himself to be the latest promising talent coming through at RB Leipzig.

If Arsenal could land one of those two players, they’d surely be in a better position to go all the way in next season’s title race, and perhaps even mount a serious challenge for the Champions League as well.