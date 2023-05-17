Arsenal may reportedly have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, and many had expected him to become one of the most high-profile free agents on the market at the end of this season.

However, talkSPORT now claim that Zaha is seriously considering accepting a big offer to stay at Palace, with the Eagles offering him a four-year deal and the chance to become their highest ever paid player.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely go through, but it looks a worry for Arsenal, who were recently linked as potential suitors for Zaha by the Daily Mail.

The Gunners could do with more depth in attack as Mikel Arteta hasn’t had much option to rotate the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season, and Zaha on a free would surely have been great business.

Still, it may be that the 30-year-old will be content to see out his career at Palace instead, which would be a nice story for a player who has spent the vast majority of his career with the south London club.