Arsenal will make their opening bid for West Ham United and England international Declan Rice.

Football Insider has reported that the Gunners will submit an £85 million bid for Rice, but the Hammers value him at around £100 million.

The 24-year-old is currently a wanted man, sorted after by a number of clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s side according to 90Min.com.

West Ham’s midfielder certainly has admirers from those that watch him. Former Chelsea and Hammers man Joe Cole once compared the Englishman to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Arsenal’s potentially incoming bid for the West Ham star could well set the tempo for the summer window.

If the East London outfit rejects the offer put forward by the Gunners, then it will give other interested parties an idea of what price may tempt them.

Considering the amount of talk around Rice’s future, it’s very unlikely that we will see him stay with his current club when the window closes in a few months’ time.