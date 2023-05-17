Joshua Kimmich is being lined up as a target for Manchester City who have slight midfielder uncertainty going into the summer.

Sport Witness relay Mundo Deportivo’s report which says that Bayern Munich’s Kimmich has struggled to come to terms with the exit of manager Julian Nagelsmann back in March and as a result, City are taking an interest in the midfielder should he want to leave the Allianz.

Kimmich, who has shown his world-class quality over the years during his eight seasons at Bayern, has proved his ability to play both in midfield and at right-back and having spent a season under the management of City boss Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard was in charge of Bayern, the links are understandable.

What also gives these rumours more weight is the uncertainty over City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract at the Etihad runs out at the end of June and there is yet to be any update on an extension of his time at the club which will be making City fans nervous considering the high-level performances he has recently been putting in.

Make no mistake, Kimmich would be a sensational replacement for Gundogan if he does leave City this summer, but whether Bayern will be willing to let one of their best midfielders go this summer while he still has two years left on his contract is another question altogether.