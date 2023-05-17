Bernardo Silva addresses City future following victory against Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva has addressed the recent speculation about his future with Manchester City after their victory against Real Madrid.

City were 4-0 winners at the Etihad with Silva hitting the back of the net twice. Over the two legs, the Premier League side won the semi-final 5-1.

The Portuguese star has been linked with a move away from Man City, with one French outlet reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have him on their summer wanted list.

Silva spoke after the match against Los Blancos and had this to say to RMC Sport (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter).

He stated, “My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals… then, this summer we will see what happens”,

Performances like the one we saw against Real show just how good the 28-year-old really is.

Losing him this summer would be a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side, he’s been such a reliable and effective player when he’s put on the City shirt.

The Man City faithful will hope that Guardiola can convince Silva to commit to the club and be part of their squad for next season.

