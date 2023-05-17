Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is reportedly a big admirer of Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie.

Reports claim the Seagulls boss could be keen for his club to move for McKennie this summer if they end up losing Moises Caicedo, who is being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

It wouldn’t be easy for Brighton to replace Caicedo after his tremendous impact in the last year or so, but McKennie could be a decent option.

The USA international hasn’t quite got going at Leeds, but showed plenty of promise earlier in his career and is surely good enough to bounce back under the right manager.

De Zerbi is just the man to get a player to up his game, so this could be an intriguing deal to watch in the weeks and months ahead.