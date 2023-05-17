Chelsea and Newcastle are said to be interested in Napoli’s Stanislas Lobotka who has been crucial for them this season.

Since joining Napoli in January 2020 from Celta Vigo in Spain, Lobotka has made 111 appearances for Gli Azzurri, with this season being the one where he has made the most appearances for the club.

The Slovakian international has made 46 appearances in all competitions this campaign with 35 coming in Serie A, of which Napoli took the crown at the start of May.

A defensive midfielder, Lobotka has been a key member of Luciano Spalletti’s side and Il Mattino are reporting that Chelsea and Newcastle after the 28-year old.

Tasked with sitting in front of the defence, Lobotka is a tidy player with great ball-playing ability and would be a great fit for either of these sides, especially Chelsea who are in dire need of a defensive midfielder.

Valued at €38million by Transfermarkt, the Napoli man could be a more than viable option for the two Premier League sides when you see the triple-figure sums being banded about for the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, so don’t be surprised if more teams take an interest in the Slovak this summer.