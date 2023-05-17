Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk for a fee of around €70 million during the January transfer window.

The player was a target for clubs like Arsenal as well but the Blues did well to secure his services. The 22-year-old was expected to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, but things have clearly not got according to plan for him.

Mudryk started just six league games since his move to Chelsea in January and he has started once in the UEFA Champions League. In that time, he has two assists and zero goals to his name.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are now fed up with his performances and they could look to cash in on him in the summer.

The Blues paid a substantial amount of money for him in January and they would have expected him to make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to cut their losses on the 22-year-old winger already.

Mudryk showcased his quality during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk and there is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into an important attacker for Chelsea. Perhaps Chelsea needs to be more patient with him and give him until the end of next season.

It has been a difficult season for Chelsea and most of their players have struggled to perform at a high level.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over as the club’s new manager and the 51-year-old Argentine could transform things in a positive way and help players like Mudryk get back to their best.