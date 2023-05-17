Chelsea running the rule over striker with 22 goals in 21 games

With Mauricio Pochettino expected to soon be announced as the new Chelsea manager, the club are already taking a look at players who could complement those in situ at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly spent €611m/£541m per transfermarkt in the past two transfer windows, however, all that seems to have done is ensured an unhappy squad because there are far too many players not getting a look in each week.

Pochettino’s first job, if he is indeed confirmed, will be to trim the squad as much as possible, but with some players on contracts of seven years plus, that’s going to be easier said than done.

Assuming that the squad can be brought to within acceptable levels, there’s likely to be a reshuffling and, to that end, it appears that the west Londoners are looking at a young player who has scored an astonishing 22 goals in 21 games, per WhoScored.

According to Voetbalkrant who cite a report from Het Nieuwsblad, Gent’s Gift Orban is of interest to the Premier League club, and they’re preparing to make a bid for his services.

The 20-year-old has also been looked at by Manchester United, Lille OSC, Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla FC, Internazionale FC and Borussia Dortmund, though it seems that the Blues are the only team willing to make an offer at this stage.

With respect, the Belgian Jupiler Pro League isn’t quite the English top-flight, and any move for the player has to be with one eye on the future rather than the present.