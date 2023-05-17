Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal has spoken after Real Madrid’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City tonight.

Carvajal started for Los Blancos in their match this evening, but the Spanish side would lose 4-0 in the second leg to Man City with the aggregate score being 5-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring and netted City’s second. Manuel Akanji added a third in the 76th minute and then Julian Alvarez scored the last goal in added time.

Here’s what Carvajal had to say about the match (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter).

He stated, “City were far better than us, congrats to them. We will come back stronger and work to be in another final soon”.

It’s certainly a brutally honest assessment given by the full-back, but he’s certainly not wrong.

City looked a class above Real Madrid tonight and certainly look like the favourites to go on and win the final when they face Inter Milan.