Bayern Munich are reportedly emerging as surprise contenders for the potential transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England international is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer and has been most strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times by various sources.

Still, CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk now claims that Bayern are considering entering the running for Rice, and one imagines West Ham would much rather sell him abroad than to a Premier League rival.

However, Rice himself is understood to favour staying in London, so it may be that Arsenal still remain the favourites for the 24-year-old’s signature this summer.

Rice is undoubtedly good enough for these top teams, however, so it will be interesting to see how much West Ham end up charging for a player who is going to be very hard to replace.