Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson was not happy with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones this past Monday.

Jones bagged a brace in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory away at Leicester City. The two against the Foxes means that the 22-year-old has three Premier League goals this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now just a point off Wilson’s Newcastle and Manchester United, but both clubs have a game in hand.

Considering the circumstances of the table, Wilson wasn’t pleased with Liverpool’s display. Whilst he was recording The Footballer’s Football Podcast the Reds’ clash with Leicester was taking place, this is what he had to say.

He said, “Ahh, Liverpool 2-0 up, I don’t want to hear that right now, blud,

“Come on, I need them to lose. Oh my God. What’s Curtis Jones doing as well?! He doesn’t even score goals. He is scoring two.

“Curtis Jones, two out of everyone. He’s banging them and that.”

The Magpies play Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday. Brighton will be riding high after their 3-0 victory against Arsenal, but Newcastle have made their home ground into a fortress which will make it an interesting tie.

There’s no doubt that Klopp’s side will be looking to pounce on the opportunity should the Toon drop points, based on their recent results.