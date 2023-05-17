Frank McAvennie thinks West Ham have already agreed deal for Declan Rice

It’s one of the worst kept secrets in football and as much as West Ham supporters love their captain, Declan Rice, they’ll surely be delighted once the transfer saga involving the 24-year-old no longer dominates the headlines.

Champions League football is believed to be the reason why the England international, regrettably, wants to leave the east London outfit, and after a terrible domestic season he can’t really be blamed.

A successful run in the Europa Conference League notwithstanding, the Hammers have been poor for the majority of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

To that end, and to enhance Rice’s international credentials, pitting himself against the best that European football has to offer would be considered a natural progression.

A year or so ago, the Hammers were progressing nicely themselves and Champions League football seemed the next logical step, however, the team from the London Stadium have dropped off massively, and it’s to Rice’s great credit that he’s stayed to the end of the season.

Former West Ham star, Frank McAvennie, believes that any deal for the player has already been done, despite what’s been written in the media.

“I think it’s been done, wherever he’s going, I think it’s done,” the Scot told West Ham Zone.

“Declan won’t have much to do, he won’t be speaking to anyone. That will be his agents and whatever. I think Declan is a professional and he’ll get on with it.

“I think he made a mistake during the World Cup talking about leaving, but he’s a young boy and he’ll learn off of that. Everyone knows he’s going.

“Go and win the Conference League and you can leave with your head held high and everyone will be happy.”

Clearly, it would be in everyone’s best interests if a deal was concluded sooner rather than later.

That would not only allow Rice to bed in at his new club quickly, but it would give West Ham the best possible opportunity to reinvest their money into the playing squad with a wider pool of players to choose from.

Leave it until later in the summer and many targets may have signed on elsewhere.