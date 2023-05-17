Ian Wright believes that Romelu Lukaku won’t want to stay at Chelsea next season with the Belgian currently at Inter Milan.

Lukaku is on loan with the Serie A giants having returned for his second stint at the club in the summer following an eventful 2021/22 season at Chelsea, but it’s not been the easiest of campaigns this year for the Belgian, who has scored just 12 times in 32 matches amid a couple of injury issues.

Chelsea are currently looking for a new number nine in the hope they can solve their goalscoring issues and reports have suggested that new manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino is going to try and persuade the 30-year old to be a part of his squad next season, but Wright doesn’t think Lukaku will want to be a Chelsea player in 2023/24.

“I saw somewhere that they are trying to negotiate to extend his loan,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“I think he wants Chelsea to continue to pay more of the loan. I don’t think he wants to come back.”

If Pochettino manages to get Lukaku to be willing to play a part at Chelsea next season, then absolutely fair enough, but if the player doesn’t want to stay, the Blues should try and negotiate a permanent move away for him.