“It’s not true” – Agent dismisses rumours stating Man United have agreed deal with top defender

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is a target for Man United heading into the summer transfer window but his agent has now dismissed recent rumours about a move to Old Trafford.

Naples-based outlet Il Mattino reported this week that it is only a matter of sorting out the details of Kim’s transfer to Old Trafford, with the Italian champions already scoping out replacements.

There have also been rumours of personal terms being agreed but Kim’s agent has stated that none of this is true.

“It’s not true that a deal is closed with Manchester United,” the player’s agent told Star News Korea via Fabrizio Romano.

“There is no hurry for the future. United have been interested in Kim since he was in China, we only spoke but I repeat: there has been no concrete contact.”

Erik ten Hag is looking for a centre-back to compete with his starting duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez during the summer transfer window. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are two stars expected to leave Old Trafford during the upcoming window and the money received will be put towards a new centre-back signing.

It is rumoured Kim has a release clause of between £43m and £52m but it remains to be seen if Man United are willing to pay that, given they are also in the market for a top striker this summer and that will be expensive.