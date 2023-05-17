Brentford’s Ivan Toney issues statement following eight-month ban

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has issued a statement following his recent ban from football.

Toney has been banned from any football-related activity for eight months and charged £50,000 for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

The English forward won’t be back in action for the Bees until January 17th next year, which could have an impact on their summer spending.

Ivan Toney could leave Brentford this summer

In 33 Premier League games, the 27-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided four assists. Making him the club’s talisman and main source of goals.

That will certainly be a big blow for manager Thomas Frank and his side who are currently enjoying an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

Frank’s side is still in with a shout of playing European football next season.

Following the ban, Toney took to Twitter to issue a statement on the matter and expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the situation.

You can find the tweet from the striker down below…

