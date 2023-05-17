Newcastle’s top transfer target has also been mentioned at Manchester United

Newcastle United could reportedly face competition for the transfer of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer as he’s also been mentioned at Manchester United.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with Maddison among the names they’re considering as Erik ten Hag wants a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, according to ESPN.

Maddison is also Newcastle’s priority target for this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, and there’s no doubt he’ll have to leave Leicester after such a difficult campaign, which could still end in relegation.

Man Utd could be a good option for Maddison as they’re such a big name and look to be on the right track again under Ten Hag’s guidance, though Newcastle looks an exciting project as well.

Eddie Howe has done a great job with the Magpies this season and it might be that only one of these clubs ends up qualifying for the Champions League.

That might make Maddison’s choice easier, though it’s also worth noting that the 26-year-old might do well to join the club who’ve made him their top target, rather than moving to United as their third or fourth choice option.