Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Chelsea considers the asking price for Inter Milan goalkeeper for Andre Onana to be too high.

Onana has been linked recently to the Blues, with The Telegraph claiming that he’s currently on their radar for the coming transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti discussed Chelsea’s interest in the stopper from Cameroon.

He stated, “Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives. Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50 million (£45 million) and is considered too high by the Blues.”

The Inter keeper recently impressed with his performance in the Champions League last night. Pundit Rio Ferdinand described the display from the 27-year-old as “fabulous” when talking to BT Sport.

Chelsea fans will get to have another chance to look at him when he plays in the Champions League final against Manchester City on June 10th.

When you look at the Blues’ current goalkeeping options, there’s no doubt that Onana would certainly be an improvement on both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

With the window not even open yet, perhaps Chelsea will be hoping that they can haggle on the price set by Inter for his services.