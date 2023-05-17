Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Liverpool may well be open to selling Joe Gomez this summer if the price was right.

Just over a month ago, Football agent Haydn Dodge told us exclusively that Gomez had caught the attention of fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor discussed the possibility of the defender leaving Anfield this summer.

He stated, “It’s hard to say really. I think ultimately it will hinge on whether any options arrive on the table for him. I think Liverpool would probably be open to losing him and replacing him if they had a chance to get a decent fee.”

If they can find replacements at the back this summer and they get an attractive fee, then manager Jurgen Klopp should look to sell the 25-year-old.

The Englishman has struggled with a number of injury issues during his career, which in many ways has hindered his progression and development.

Klopp likely won’t just sell for the sake of selling as he needs options in the centre-back position. But if they have a prosperous and successful summer as far as that area is concerned, then they should listen to offers.