Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the new Tottenham Hotspur manager will likely have an impact on whether Giovani Lo Celso will head to Aston Villa.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano claimed that Lo Celso is highly regarded by Villa boss Unai Emery, but it will depend on if the new Spurs boss will want to keep him or not.

He stated, “Aston Villa, there will be big investments. They want to do something important in the market and Lo Celso’s a player really, really appreciated by Unai Emery, so he’s on the list, for sure. But It depends also on Tottenham’s new coach.”

The Argentine is currently on loan with Spanish outfit Villarreal, who were previously managed by Emery. This suggests he’s keen on a reunion with the midfielder.

From 18 La Liga outings, the 27-year-old has scored once and delivered three assists for the Yellow Submarine so far this season.

Since joining Tottenham, Lo Celso’s minutes with the club have gradually diminished over time. He could well be keen on a fresh start with another club.

Villa would be an attractive prospect for him as he knows the manager well and the Premier League side to be on the up since the appointment of the Spaniard.

 

