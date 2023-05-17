Journalist lifts lid on potential transfer situation surronding Chelsea, Inter and Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will hold talks with incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after the Champions League final.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter who claims that Lukaku’s focus is on Inter Milan and the Champions League final.

The Belgian joined the Serie A side on loan last summer from the Blues. He was initially signed from Inter by Chelsea in August 2021.

After a 3-0 aggregate win against bitter rivals AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final, Inter booked their place in the final of the competition.

Over the course of the season, the Belgian has scored eight times and provided five assists for the Italian side. But has had his share of injury issues over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Pochettino has a big decision to make when it comes to the 30-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Keeping him would certainly be a controversial one, with Lukaku struggling in his first season back with Chelsea and showing signs that he didn’t want to be there in the first place.

 

